“Chicago” and “Law & Order” franchise creator and producer Dick Wolf has extended his overall television deal with NBCUniversal, signing a two-year deal extension with Universal Television, meaning he will remain with the company until 2027.

Previously, the procedural producer had signed a pre-pandemic pact in 2020 that promised three-season renewals for his shows. The original deal was planned for five years.

“Universal Television has been my home for almost 40 years. It has been, and continues to be, one of the most successful partnerships in television, and I am thrilled that we are keeping the trains running another four years,” Wolf said in a statement.

Wolf’s three broadcast franchises include NBC’s “Chicago” series, NBC’s “Law & Order” and CBS’ “FBI” shows. The scripted series “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD,” “Chicago Med,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Law & Order: Organized Crime” and the “Law & Order” revival air on NBC, while the three “FBI” series — “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted” and “FBI: International.”

All nine scripted series have been renewed for the 2023-2024 season.

“Whether in the comfort of their home or on the treadmill at the gym, it’s a safe bet that almost every adult in the United States has viewed at least one episode of a Dick Wolf show at some point in their life,” Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group, said in a statement.

“Dick is a cultural institution who has produced over 2,000 hours of television, and we are elated that he will continue to make Universal Television his home,” Igbokwe continued. “With 10 scripted shows presenting across multiple platforms and a new pipeline of unscripted series, Dick’s vision, creativity and love for television continue to be boundless, and we are proud to be his partners.”

Other projects in the works for Wolf include Freevee’s upcoming drama “On Call” and the adaptation of his serialized podcast “Dark Woods” as a series for Universal TV. He also works on CNBC/Oxygen’s “Blood & Money” and NBC’s “L.A. Fire & Rescue” which premieres in June.