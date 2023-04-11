Freddie Prinze Jr. Joins Premier Streaming Network as Co-Owner

Freddie Prinze Jr. is joining the ownership team of Premier Streaming Network.

The actor, producer and screenwriter, who was part of the creative team for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and currently hosts the “Wrestling With Freddie” and “That Was Pretty Scary” podcasts, joins Paul Owen, Josh Shernoff and Fred Shernoff as owners of PSN, and will help the continuing growth of the streaming service, both on-air and behind the scenes, according to a news release.

“Premier Streaming Network has rapidly established an impressive, user-friendly platform that champions independent promotions and creators and their diverse content,” Prinze Jr. said in a statement. “I’m genuinely excited by the PSN team’s dedication, their proven success and their in-depth understanding of the streaming industry. Combining my own experiences with their passion, we’re forming a dynamic team focused on delivering the content viewers want to see and offering talented content creators a home to showcase their talents.”

Launched this past January, PSN has already accumulated over 2,000 hours of content, including wrestling libraries and live shows from more than 20 promotions. Recently, PSN announced that the platform is the exclusive international home for Major League Wrestling’s (MLW) “MLW Underground Wrestling.” In addition to professional wrestling events, Premier+ members receive PSN original programming like sports news and weekly podcasts.

“Freddie is the perfect creative partner, with extensive experience both in front of and behind the camera,” PSN vice president of programming and creative development Josh Shernoff said. “Freddie’s unparalleled love for professional wrestling, combined with his expertise in writing and producing original content, will undoubtedly help Premier to continue its growth in the wrestling space and the entertainment industry as a whole.”

Premier Streaming Network is available on a full suite of platforms and devices including Web, iOS and Android mobile web and desktop, Chromecast, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and many Smart TV’s.