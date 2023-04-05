wwe

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn after defeating The Usos for the Undisputed WWE tag team championship during WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium on April 1, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Why the WWE-UFC Deal Is a Winner – and Could Fuel More Merger Mania | Analysis

by | April 5, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

Global revenue for live sports is expected to reach $74 billion by 2025, which is fueling more rights deals and consolidation

It’s merger mania!

The $21.4 billion deal between Worldwide Wrestling Entertainment and the Endeavor Group-owned Ultimate Fighting Championship is poised to shake up the future of live sports entertainment.

Become a member to read more.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter with TheWrap. He has a Bachelor of Science in Television-Radio from Ithaca College. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Kiefer Sutherland stars in "Rabbit Hole" and Gabriel Basso stars in "The Night Agent," two hot political thrillers streaming on Paramount+ and Netflix.

There Must Be a Conspiracy: Spy Thrillers Climb Most In-Demand New Shows Ranking | Chart
hollywood china cooperation dall-e

How Hollywood Can Help Right the US-China Relationship | PRO Insight
super-mario-bros-movie universal

Sorry, Disney: ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Could Cement Universal as the New King of Animation Box Office
"Dungeons & Dragons" faces a box-office challenge for its second weekend.

Roll of the Dice: ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Could Soar or Sink at the Post-Pandemic Box Office
Howard Jones performs during the Paradise Artists Party at the IEBA 2015 Conference - Day 3 on October 13, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA)

No One’s to Blame for ChatGPT’s Made-Up ‘Facts’ About ’80s Synth-Pop Icon Howard Jones | PRO Insight

Wall Street Praises UFC-WWE Merger Plans, But Investors Not Fully On Board
netflix scott stuber ted sarandos getty

Rival Executives Weigh In on Netflix’s Movie Strategy: ‘They’re Suffering in the World They Created’ | Analysis
"2001: A Space Odyssey" has had a resurgence amid general interest in AI technology.

From ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ to ‘M3GAN,’ AI-Themed Movies Are on the Rise | Charts