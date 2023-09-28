5 Days to End the Strike: When Writers and Studios (Finally) Hit a Contract Breakthrough

If it’s possible to pinpoint an exact moment when the writers strike that was once feared to extend into 2024 reached the beginning of the end, it was on Wednesday, Sept. 20, when the Writers Guild of America negotiators received what they had been demanding for four months: a full counterproposal.

“My first thought was, ‘My God — f—ing finally. Finally they get it,” WGA negotiating committee member Adam Conover told TheWrap. “They get what they have to do.”

On that day, the WGA met with four Hollywood CEOs from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) at the latter’s headquarters at the Sherman Oaks Galleria.