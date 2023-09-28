You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

Disney Entertainment TV is set to reinstate overall deals for creatives that were suspended during the WGA strike, TheWrap has learned.

Overall and first-look deals that will likely to be reinstated include those of producers Billy Porter, Yara Shahidi, Gina Rodriguez, “This Is Us” alum Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, as well as “Rebel” executive producer Marc Webb, “The Bear” EP Hiro Murai and FX Productions’ Stacey Sher — all of whom had deals paused in mid-September. The contracts will be reinstated on Thursday, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Disney’s reinstated deals follow the news first reported by THR and confirmed by TheWrap, that Warner Bros. TV is also set to reinstate its suspended writer-producer deals. Impacted suspensions at Warner Bros. TV include producers Greg Berlanti, J.J. Abrams, Bill Lawrence, Mindy Kaling, John Wells and Chuck Lorre. Universal Studios Group also plans to reinstate its suspended deals, according to an individual close to the decisionmaking. CBS Studios and Paramount Television Studios are also set to reinstate deals this week, according to studio insiders.

The reinstatements arrive following the resolution of the writers’ strike as the industry prepares to get up and running again after the work stoppage. While writing can ramp up due to the end of the WGA strike, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike still poses a substantial hurdle for studios looking to pick up production on projects halted by the double strike.

Suspensions of overall deals with writers first began at the onset on the WGA strike in May, and didn’t yet expand to producers as shows in production were able to continue on in their roles amid the strike while writers halted their work per strike guidelines. However, the suspensions subsequently expanded to impact producers when SAG-AFTRA joined striking writers on the picket line in mid-July.

While Disney Entertainment TV had paused the deals, the studio planned to continue paying for the deals in order to provide salaries for assistants through the end of 2023, as well as cover salaries for development executives through the first week of October 2023, an individual with knowledge of the decision told TheWrap at the time.

Further reinstatements of overall deals are expected to follow, including NBCUniversal’s Universal Studio Group, which suspended deals with “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels and Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions; CBS Studios, which suspended deals with Dr. Phil McGraw; “Kingdom Revolution” and “Flamin’ Hot” producer DeVon Franklin, as well as “Dynasty” and ”Nancy Drew” executive producer Lis Rowinski.