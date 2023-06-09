justin-simien-force-majeuere

‘Force Majeure’ Looms Over WGA Members as the Financial Pain of Suspended Deals Sets in

by | June 9, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

The strike has unleashed an opportunity for studios to cut costs at writers’ expense – a “very reasonable terror,” Culture Machine’s Justin Simien tells TheWrap

Justin Simien was out celebrating his 40th birthday when he learned that Paramount was putting his TV deal on ice. He’d soon learn he was far from alone.

The creator of “Dear White People” had inked a coveted overall deal with Paramount TV Studios in 2021 through his Culture Machine production company. But in the wake of the WGA strike which prohibited writer-producers like Simien from working, Paramount cited a clause in his contract called “force majeure” to suspend the deal — a precursor to canceling it altogether.

