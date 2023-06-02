Jennifer Lopez Movie ‘Unstoppable’ Suspends Production Indefinitely Amid Writers’ Strike

Jennifer Lopez starrer “Unstoppable” has suspended production indefinitely amid the writer’s strike, TheWrap has confirmed.

The move comes after the film shut down production Wednesday due to picketers at USC’s campus, where it was filming.

The Artists Equity production is just the latest mid-production feature to have its schedule halted due to picketers, as Aziz Ansari’s “Good Fortune” was one of the first such films to be brought to a standstill two weeks ago.

“Unstoppable” is a drama based on a true story and also stars Emmy-winning actor Jharrel Jerome in the role of Anthony Robles. Despite being born with one leg, Robles became a three-time All-American wrestler and won a national championship at Arizona State. After retiring from wrestling in the early 2010s, he has been serving as a commentator for NCAA wrestling since 2012. Meanwhile, Lopez, who recently appeared in Netflix’s “The Mother,” will portray Robles’ mother in the film.

“Unstoppable” is directed by William Goldenberg and is Artists Equity’s second film following the Ben Affleck-directed “Air.” That sports business underdog story, chronicling how Nike became a titan in the shoe industry by betting on then-rookie Michael Jordan, played theatrically earlier this year and grossed $90 million worldwide. Amazon acquired the film for $130 million. There is no official word as to whether “Unstoppable” will end up at Amazon or elsewhere.

Deadline first reported the news.

For all of TheWrap’s WGA strike coverage, click here.