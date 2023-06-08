WGA Strike roundtable "“The Writers Room in Color: A Conversation With BIPOC TV Writers" (Photo credit: Thadd Williams)

WGA Strike Roundtable: BIPOC Writers Say Getting Ahead Often Requires Being ‘Palatable’ to White People | Video

by | June 8, 2023 @ 5:18 PM

“We all had to pass the white bar,” ”iCarly“ scribe Nasser Samara said during TheWrap’s panel discussion

In the journey to reach professional success in Hollywood, people of color are often forced to conform to whiteness and navigate racial inequities created by white power structures. For BIPOC and AAPI TV writers, being “palatable” to white people and/or whiteness is required of them.

