Moderator Elijah Gil, Jodi Balfour, Joel Kim Booster, Titus Burgess, Harvey Guillen, Devery Jacobs, Nicole Maines, Nico Santos (TheWrap)

Pride Roundtable: LGBTQ Actors Say Queer Characters Require Hiring Queer Writers | Video

by | June 7, 2023 @ 3:42 PM

An actor shouldn’t ”play educator and be the token person,“ says ”Yellowjackets“ star Nicole Maines during TheWrap’s panel

Solutions start in the writers’ room. That’s what seven LGBTQ actors from diverse ethnic and gender identities agreed upon during TheWrap’s Pride month roundtable, in which we invited the performers to share their experiences as queer talent in Hollywood.

“What We Do in the Shadows” actor Harvey Guillén recalled times he had to help accurately translate Spanish dialogue because there were no Mexican writers on his production. “Reservation Dogs” writer, actor and director Devery Jacobs, who identifies as indigenous and queer, said she got her “ass into the writers room since I was that annoying actor with so many notes.”

Become a member to read more.

Lawrence Yee

Lawrence Yee has been deputy editor at TheWrap since 2019. He was previously editor in chief at FANDOM and deputy editor at Variety. His areas of expertise include genre (sci-fi/fantasy), and unscripted/reality TV (Bravo, Netflix, Drag Race).

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Members of the media inspect the new Apple Vision Pro headset during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5, 2023, in Cupertino, Calif. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Forget the Headset: Apple’s Vision Pro Ushers in a New Era of Spatial Computing | PRO Insight
Melissa Gorga during "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" reunion

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Reunion Part 1 Hits Series’ Highest Viewership Since 2019 (Exclusive)
UTA signs Gamesquare

UTA Signs Esports Company GameSquare | Exclusive
FEBRUARY 26: SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher speaks onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Getty Collection)

SAG-AFTRA and Studios Have 3 Weeks to Reach a Contract – Here Are the Big Issues for Actors
Street Fighter 6 by Capcom

‘Street Fighter 6’ Knocks Out the Competition in PC Sales | Chart
Tom and Shiv close out "Succession"

How Much Would a 5th Season of ‘Succession’ Be Worth? | Charts
disney apple vision pro

Is Apple’s Vision Pro a Home Theater Revolution? | Analysis
Jennifer Lopez in "The Mother"

Jennifer Lopez’s ‘The Mother’ Enters All-Time Netflix Films List a Month After Release