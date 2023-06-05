We've Got Hollywood Covered
Stars Celebrating Pride Month (Photos)

LGBTQ stars and their allies celebrate Pride month at events across the nation

| June 5, 2023 @ 5:15 PM
June is Gay Pride Month.

 

It's a time for those who identify as LGBTQ and their supporters to not only celebrate, but also bring awareness to divisive legislation that seeks to strip individual freedoms and divide rather than unite.

 

Pride celebrations big and small will be held in cities across the world.

 

In Los Angeles, festivities will take place over two weekends. On Sunday, June 4, the city of West Hollywood, aka WeHo, held its famous Pride Parade. Transgender model Laith Ashley, Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts, Melissa McCarthy and "RuPaul's Drag Race" were named WeHo Pride Parade Icons.

 

The following Sunday (June 11) will be Los Angeles Pride, with Margaret Cho named Icon Grand Marshall, the late Leslie Jordan posthumously named Legacy Grand Marshall, and the ACLU of Southern California named Community Grand Marshall.

 

Click through the photos to see all the Pride month festivities.

WeHo Pride Parade Icon Niecy Nash-Betts ("Dahmer") wears a dazzling rainbow-colored costume.

Transgender male model Laith Ashley (Taylor Swift's "Lavender Haze" love interest) was also named a WeHo Pride Parade Icon.

Niecy Nash-Betts and wife Jessica Betts waved to supporters as their convertible drives down Santa Monica Blvd in West Hollywood.

WeHo Pride Parade Icon and queer ally Melissa McCarthy wore a whimsical headpiece that opposed Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law.

Beauty influencer Patrick Starr was just one of the hundreds who paraded in the streets.

"RuPaul's Drag Race" alum Crystal Methyd (Season 12), Gigi Goode (Season 12), Symone (Season 13) and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) kick off the festivities.

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke also enjoyed the Sunday drive. Stracke owns a boutique in WeHo called Sutton.

Alexandra Shipp and Scott Evans promoted the upcoming "Barbie" movie on a pink float. Shipp plays writer Barbie, while Evans plays one of the Kens.