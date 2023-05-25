WGA Strike roundtable

WGA Strike Roundtable: TV’s Top Writers Talk 2007 vs. Now – ‘We’re Here for the Younger Writers’ | Video

by | May 25, 2023 @ 3:01 PM

Creators of hits like ”Friends“ and ”One Tree Hill“ are afraid that the next generation of showrunners are being smothered for short-term profit

For a good number of writers in Hollywood, this WGA strike is not their first one. TheWrap spoke with four writer-producers who marched on the picket lines back in 2007 and who have created and written for some of the most popular shows of the past quarter-century, and they say that they’re more concerned for future writers than themselves.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

