WGA Slams AMPTP After Proposal Released: Studios Met ‘Not to Bargain, but to Jam Us’

In a memo to members released to the media late Tuesday night, the Writers Guild of America accused Hollywood studios of not negotiating in good faith, and urged members to continue striking after studios released the details of their latest offer to the public.

According to the memo, WGA negotiators met on Tuesday with Disney CEO Bob Iger, Netflix boss Ted Sarandos, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Universal Pictures Chairman Donna Langley, and AMPTP President Carol Lombardini.

“We accepted that invitation and, in good faith, met tonight, in hopes that the companies were serious about getting the industry back to work,” WGA said.

“Instead, on the 113th day of the strike, we were met with a lecture about how good their single and only counteroffer was,” the memo continued. The meeting subsequently ended without a new deal, and according to WGA, the studios’ proposal was sent to the press about 20 minutes later.

The WGA said the release was designed to cause strife within the guild. “This was the companies’ plan from the beginning – not to bargain, but to jam us. It is their only strategy – to bet that we will turn on each other,” the group said.

The proposal, originally presented to the WGA on Aug. 11, showed some notable changes from AMPTP’s offers and positions on some key issues. The offer included some small concessions around hiring and larger concessions on the issues of AI and sharing of viewership data. But it didn’t address one of the single biggest issues that led the writers guild to declare a strike — staffing and job security, particularly for newer members.

The WGA said it reiterated its problems with that offer during Tuesday’s meeting. “But this wasn’t a meeting to make a deal. This was a meeting to get us to cave,” the memo said.

Guild leaders promised members a more detailed explanation of the state of negotiations would come on Wednesday. “And we will see you all out on the picket lines so that the companies continue to see what labor power looks like,” the statement concluded.

