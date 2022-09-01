Sean Jablonski is taking over as the new showruner of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” just three weeks before the third season premiere, NBC confirmed to TheWrap Thursday evening.

He replaces Bryan Goluboff, who was named to the post in May. Jablonski previously served as e.p. and showrunner on Netflix’s “Gypsy” and History Channel’s “Project Blue Book.” He created and executive produced “Satisfaction,” which ran for two seasons on USA.

He’s already banked 20 episodes in the franchise as producer on the original “Law & Order” series in 2001-2002.

The third season of “Organized Crime” premieres on Sept. 22 in a three-series crossover event with “Law & Order” and “SVU.”

It’s the latest in a series of shakeups among Dick Wolf’s NBC series. After Warren Leight stepped down as “SVU” showrunner at the end of last season, David Graziano took over the role for the series’ 24th season in June. NBC also announced that the upcoming season will be the final one for Kelli Giddish, who plays Detective Amanda Rollins.

Meanwhile, another Wolf Entertainment series, “Chicago P.D.,” is bidding farewell to original cast member Jesse Lee Soffer, who will leave the series in the upcoming 10th season.

