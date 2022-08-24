The new seasons of “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” will kick off with a three-show crossover, and NBC released details of the plot Wednesday.

In the three-hour story, which airs Sept. 22, “a mysterious young girl is shot in cold blood and Det. Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) teams up with Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) to track down her killer. Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) are called in to help when they realize they have more than a typical homicide case on their hands. After uncovering key evidence, Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) seek justice against an international crime ring, but complications threaten the outcome of their case,” per a logline from NBC.

“Nothing demonstrates the power of the ‘Law & Order’ brand more than an ambitious three-hour event with a story that is truly ripped from the headlines that starts on ‘Organized Crime,’ then migrates to ‘SVU’ and finally the trial on ‘Law & Order,’” executive producer Dick Wolf said in a statement. “Rick and Gwen did an amazing job writing a compelling script and I can’t think of a bigger and better way to launch the new season of ‘Law & Order’ Thursday.”

Rick Eid (“Law & Order”) and Gwen Sigan (“Chicago P.D.”) wrote the crossover event. “Law & Order” brand veteran Jean de Segonzac directed the first two episodes. Alex Hall (“Law & Order,” “The Deuce”) directed the third.

The “Law & Order” brand is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

“This unprecedented scheduling block is a tribute to all the ‘Law & Order’ fans who’ve been watching this iconic brand for four decades on NBC,” Lisa Katz, president, scripted programming, NBCU Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to open our season with such a historic event.”

The crossover event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sept. 22.