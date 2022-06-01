We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

David Graziano Named ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner

He takes over from Warren Leight, who stepped down at the end of Season 23

| June 1, 2022 @ 2:58 PM
David Graziano, SVU

David Graziano has been named the new showrunner of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” ahead of its record-setting 24th season, NBC confirmed to TheWrap on Wednesday.

Longtime showrunner Warren Leight announced he was leaving after Season 23 wrapped, citing a stressful year dealing with COVID-related production issues.

Graziano’s career began when he was invited by J.J. Abrams to join the writing staff on ’90s hit “Felicity.” He has since written for numerous broadcast and cable dramas, including “In Plain Sight,” “Lie to Me,” “Southland,” “American Gods” and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” as an executive producer.

‘Law & Order’ and ‘SVU': Storylines That Were ‘Ripped From the Headlines’ This Season (Photos)
Also Read:
‘Law & Order’ and ‘SVU': Storylines That Were ‘Ripped From the Headlines’ This Season (Photos)

Most recently, he was the co-creator, executive producer and showrunner of the border patrol drama “Coyote” starring Michael Chiklis, which debuted on CBS All Access in 2021. The streaming platform has since rebranded as Paramount+.

Graziano’s pilot “Salvage” is currently in development at Sony Pictures Entertainment and his untitled cop show set in 1970s-era New York is in the works at SK Global.

He is repped by UTA. 

‘This Is Us’ Cast and Creator Bid Farewell to NBC’s Ultimate Tear-Jerker
Also Read:
‘This Is Us’ Cast and Creator Bid Farewell to NBC’s Ultimate Tear-Jerker

Dick Wolf, David Graziano, Julie Martin, Mariska Hargitay, Norberto Barba, Ken Brown, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski executive produce “SVU.”  The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Deadline first reported the news.

Please fill out this field.

SIGN UP