‘This Is Us’ Cast and Creator Bid Farewell to NBC’s Ultimate Tear-Jerker

For six seasons, NBC’s “This Is Us” has elicited deep-belly laughs and gut-wrenching tears each and every week. But after Tuesday night’s series finale, it’s understandable if you’re feeling more of the latter. Don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Ahead of the final episode, creator Dan Fogelman took to Twitter to thank viewers for their continued support since the show first premiered in 2016. Stars Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan all posted their own tributes and goodbyes throughout the day as well. It’s OK, we’re crying too.

Spoiler warning!

A little note to those who watched. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/r0GOwXK6pw — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) May 24, 2022

Fogelman penned a sweet note to the fans who have tuned in and supported “This Is Us” across its six-years and 106 episodes. “Thank you for taking this train ride with us. It’s been the trip of a lifetime,” he wrote in between what we can only assume to be heaving sobs.

If we’re this upset by the conclusion of the Big Three’s journey, we can’t imagine what NBC executives are going through as they bid adieu to the network’s biggest hit.

Mandy Moore, who played matriarch Rebecca Pearson, referenced her character’s moving speech to her children earlier this season in a touching Instagram post. It’s a fitting goodbye for her character, who was reunited with husband Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) in the afterlife.

“As we close out the final chapter, let me leave you with this…’Take the risks. Make the big moves, even if they’re small moves. Forge ahead with your lives in any and every direction that moves you. I’m asking you to be fearless.’ – Rebecca Pearson #ThisIsUs.”

Brown, who played Randall Pearson, made several posts in honor of the occasion, including sharing a photo with his on-screen siblings.

“One more time for the people in the back!!!” he wrote on Instagram.

Randall could use that sort of genuine social media savvy if he does end up running for President, as the finale hinted at. He’s got our vote.

Metz, who portrayed Kate Pearson, shared a video on Instagram featuring her favorite Kate moments from throughout the show’s run.

“Can’t believe today is here. Taking a trip down memory lane and sharing some of my favorite Kate Pearson moments… what are YOURS? Tell me ⬇️. Love you all!! #ThisIsUsFinalChapter @nbcthisisus,” she wrote.

“This Is Us” ended with Kate truly growing into her own person and preparing to open music schools for visually impaired children across the globe.

Hartley, who played Kevin Pearson, also got mushy on social media when he shared two photos with his TV brother and sister and wrote, “I’m going to miss seeing these faces every day. #Big3 #ThisIsUs”

After a successful acting career, Kevin decided he was going to focus on his non-profit organization that hires veterans for construction work. A noble conclusion to Kevin’s long, winding, and ultimately rewarding journey.

Arguably the most underrated character throughout the series, Watson’s Beth was a remarkable woman of unending inner strength. As the character prepared for a potential future life as America’s First Lady, the actress jotted down a sweet goodbye to the fans.

“Thank you, thank you, from the bottom of our sweet R&B hearts for being on this journey with us and sharing yours in the process. We love you! Yours truly, R&B 🎶 #ThisIsUs,” she wrote.

Sullivan, who played the lovable Toby Damon, shared some of his favorite moments from the show’s run as well.

“It has been a true honor to inhabit this character for six seasons and tell this story with these beautiful people,” he wrote.

Though Toby and Kate’s marriage did not last, much to the chagrin of #KaToby shippers everywhere, they both ultimately found peace, purpose and happiness in their lives.

So long, Pearson clan. Thanks for the memories.