‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Shakeup: Showrunner Ilene Chaiken Exits After 14 Months

Ilene Chaiken’s 14-month stint as executive/producer and showrunner of NBC’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime” is over, with co-executive producer Barry O’Brien, who joined the series in November, moving into that slot.

Representatives for NBC declined to comment, but an individual with knowledge of the matter confirmed the change to TheWrap.

“Ilene did a terrific job launching the series and is a gifted writer. She leaves the show in good hands and we are incredibly grateful for her contributions,” series creator Dick Wolf said in a statement provided to Deadline, who first reported the news.

The series, which launched in April 2021, brings back Chris Meloni’s fan favorite “SVU” character Elliot Stabler, who’s now part of New York’s Organized Crime division.

In December 2020, Chaiken took over from the series’ original showrunner Matt Olmstead, which was part of her overall deal with Universal Television. Besides overseeing Fox’s “Empire for three and a half seasons, she created and executive produced Showtime’s “The L Word” and serves as an executive producer on the reboot, “The L Word: Generation Q. “

Fans were not happy about the Friday night news, with some blasting both Wolf and “SVU” showrunner Warren Leight.

I’m sorry I’m sick like law and order finally had a woman showrunner a queer woman and y’all are going to replace her with another straight white dude I’m so so upset. Fuck dick wolf and Warren Leight seriously — emily🤠 (@sorcererstevie) February 26, 2022

O’Brien most recently served as executive producer on NBC’s “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector,” and his previous credits include “Castle” and “The Following.”