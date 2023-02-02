Det. Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) gets in over her head on her first undercover case in Thursday night’s episode, “Punch Drunk,” an exclusive video for which you can watch above.

In this first-look clip shared exclusively with TheWrap, Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) tells Jet, the youngest member of the Organized Crime Task Force, that she’s gotten too involved with her target Seamus O’Meara (Michael Malarkey). When Jet insists she wants to stay undercover, Ayanna asks her why she’s still wearing the necklace O’Meara gave her. Jet, overwhelmed at the realization that she is falling for O’Meara, sinks into a chair.

Ayanna also has a personal stake in the case: O’Meara is connected to crime boss Eamon Murphy (Timothy V. Murphy) who killed her former partner, Darryl Jennings. The man who went to jail for the murder told her that Murphy was behind the crime, and is then killed himself under Murphy’s orders.

In last week’s episode, Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) convinced mobster Teddy Silas (Gus Halper) to open up his club as a set-up for O’Meara and his crew. O’Meara was immediately drawn to Jet, who’s using the alias Juliet. At the end of the episode, O’Meara made a dinner date with her and introduced her to Murphy, who was waiting outside the club.

Watch the exclusive clip from “Punch Drunk” above.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime airs on NBC Thursdays at 10 p.m on both coasts (9 p.m. central time) and streams the next day on Peacock.