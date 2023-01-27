law-and-order-svu-benson-stabler

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay in "Law and Order: SVU" / NBC

Ratings: ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Hits Highest Viewership Since Chris Meloni’s Return in April 2021

by | January 27, 2023 @ 5:05 PM

The bump was all thanks to the heat between Stabler and Benson’s much-anticipated almost kiss

The romantic chemistry between “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” characters Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) is heating up — just like the NBC procedural’s viewership, which hit a new high since Meloni’s return to the series in April 2021 following his Season 12 departure.

In Thursday night’s episode, which averaged 5.8 million watchers during the 9 p.m. primetime slot per Nielsen live plus same-day figures, the two characters — who have long flirted with being more than partners and friends — shared a much-anticipated almost kiss. Season 24, Episode 12, titled “Blood Out,” also won the night in the 18-49 demographic, netting 0.67 in ratings.

Become a member to read more.

Natalie Oganesyan

Prior to becoming a TV reporter at TheWrap in 2022, Natalie served as a general entertainment news reporter. She has covered film, television, music and business beats for two years, beginning her career as an intern at Variety, where she continued to freelance as a TV features reporter. Since then, Natalie has been a Celebrity News Writer at BuzzFeed and contributed to such publications as Metacritic and Vox Media, where she was part of the company's inaugural Writers Workshop.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

sick peacock

Peacock Earns Big Week Thanks to ‘Sick’ and ‘Violent Night’

Sundance 2023: A Low-Sale Festival or a Wait-And-See Affair for Many Films Without Deals
Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and chief business development officer, Paramount Streaming

Paramount’s Strategy Chief Says Partnerships Helped Fast-Track Its Streaming Business
fallon-monologue

Fallon Is Pretty Sure Trump Is Stoked to Be Back on Facebook: ‘It’s Been Years Since I’ve Gotten to Poke Someone’ (Video)
seth-meyers-obama

Meyers Thinks Obama Definitely Won’t Have Any Classified Docs: When He Left Office, He Said ‘F– It, You Can Keep It’ (Video)

Why Paramount+’s Viewership Is Nipping at Netflix’s Heels | Chart
Breaking Bad

The Secret to Keeping Streaming Customers: Rewatchable Shows | Charts
carol burnett

NBC to Honor Comedy Legend Carol Burnett With 90th Birthday Celebration
Pedro Pascal and Coldplay (Getty Images)

Pedro Pascal to Make ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debut in February
seth-meyers-rudy-giuliani

Meyers Says Rudy Giuliani Makes Conspiracy Charges ‘Harder Sell to a Jury’ – Just Because He’s ‘So Bad’ at It (Video)
netflix-live-sports

Why Netflix Should Start Playing the Live Sports Game Right Now | Analysis