Tyler Posey in "Teen Wolf: The Movie" and Sarah Michelle Gellar in "Wolf Pack" / Paramount+

‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Breaks Paramount+ Record for Most-Watched Original Movie in First Day (Exclusive)

by | January 27, 2023 @ 4:19 PM

”Wolf Pack,“ starring and executive produced by Sarah Michelle Gellar, is also the No. 2 YA series debut in its first 24 hours

Paramount+ has spooked up two hits with debuts “Teen Wolf: The Movie” and “Wolf Pack,” both of which hail from MTV Entertainment Studios, creator Jeff Davis (who’s under a multi-year deal at the studio) and MGM.

The former — a film revival of the beloved 2011 young-adult supernatural series that reunites a majority of the cast, including stars Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin — broke the streamer’s record for the most-watched original move in the first day of its debut.

Natalie Oganesyan

Prior to becoming a TV reporter at TheWrap in 2022, Natalie served as a general entertainment news reporter. She has covered film, television, music and business beats for two years, beginning her career as an intern at Variety, where she continued to freelance as a TV features reporter. Since then, Natalie has been a Celebrity News Writer at BuzzFeed and contributed to such publications as Metacritic and Vox Media, where she was part of the company's inaugural Writers Workshop.

