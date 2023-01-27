”Wolf Pack,“ starring and executive produced by Sarah Michelle Gellar, is also the No. 2 YA series debut in its first 24 hours

The former — a film revival of the beloved 2011 young-adult supernatural series that reunites a majority of the cast, including stars Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin — broke the streamer’s record for the most-watched original move in the first day of its debut.

Paramount+ has spooked up two hits with debuts “Teen Wolf: The Movie” and “Wolf Pack,” both of which hail from MTV Entertainment Studios, creator Jeff Davis (who’s under a multi-year deal at the studio) and MGM.

The latter, which stars and is executive produced by Sarah Michelle Gellar, marked the platform’s most-viewed YA show since the “iCarly” reboot, making it the No. 2 YA series premiere overall in its first 24 hours.

Both releases have also won on social media engagement, with “Teen Wolf: The Movie” becoming Paramount+’s most successful social premiere at 4.97 million interactions. Upon its release date on Jan. 26, it was also the most social program across television, including broadcast, cable and over-the-top media platforms. “Wolf Pack” also contributed to lots of howling online, ranking as the No. 1 most social drama premiere on Paramount+ to date.

The logline for “Teen Wolf: The Movie” is as follows: “A full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can both gather new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

The movie also stars Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Colton Haynes, Vince Mattis, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman, Dylan Sprayberry, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen and Nobi Nakanishi.

“Wolf Pack,” adapted from the book series by Edo Van Belkom and which debuted Jan. 26, follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the duo are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them — the bite and blood of a werewolf.

In addition to Davis, Joe Genier, Mike Elliott and Karen Gorodetzky serve as executive producers for Capital Arts, along with EPs Jason Ensler, Christian Taylor and Gellar. Stars in addition to Gellar include Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray and Rodrigo Santoro.

You are reading a WrapPRO exclusive article that has been made available (for free) today. If you would like to have access to all of our member-only stories and virtual events, please CLICK HERE to receive 7 free days of WrapPRO –> The Essential Source for Entertainment Insiders.