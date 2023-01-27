Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and chief business development officer, Paramount Streaming

Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and chief business development officer, Paramount Streaming (Paramount)

Paramount’s Strategy Chief Says Partnerships Helped Fast-Track Its Streaming Business

by | January 27, 2023 @ 12:43 PM

“We’re really ambitious and creative in our approach,” Jeff Shultz tells TheWrap

Paramount’s been an upstart in streaming, but its paid Paramount+ and free ad-supported service Pluto TV have seen outsized success against larger competitors. And one way it has been able to close the time gap have been its partnerships, which gets more eyes on its shows.

“We’re really ambitious and creative in our approach to partnerships, and ultimately we believe that partnerships can and should create new value for Paramount, for partners and ultimately for consumers,” Jeff Shultz, Paramount Streaming’s chief strategy officer and chief business development officer, as well as the former chief business officer for Pluto, told TheWrap.

Become a member to read more.

Natalie Oganesyan

Prior to becoming a TV reporter at TheWrap in 2022, Natalie served as a general entertainment news reporter. She has covered film, television, music and business beats for two years, beginning her career as an intern at Variety, where she continued to freelance as a TV features reporter. Since then, Natalie has been a Celebrity News Writer at BuzzFeed and contributed to such publications as Metacritic and Vox Media, where she was part of the company's inaugural Writers Workshop.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Why Paramount+’s Viewership Is Nipping at Netflix’s Heels | Chart
Breaking Bad

The Secret to Keeping Streaming Customers: Rewatchable Shows | Charts
sarah-michelle-gellar-wolf-pack

How to Watch ‘Wolf Pack': Is the Sarah Michelle Gellar Show Streaming?
netflix-live-sports

Why Netflix Should Start Playing the Live Sports Game Right Now | Analysis
Velma

Jinkies! ‘Velma’ Demand Surges 127% – a Critic-Defying Win for HBO Max | Chart
Antonia Gentry in "Ginny & Georgia" S2

Black Households Overwhelmingly Tuned in to the ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 Premiere
elon musk twitter

Twitter Is Actually Bringing Back Advertisers, New Data Show
Boys in Blue on Showtime, Paramount Global

Showtime and Paramount Global Donate $300,000 to ‘Boys in Blue’ Minneapolis High School (Exclusive Video)
Lisa Pekar Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein Sexually Assaulted Me, Too (Exclusive Guest Blog)
Zach-Shallcross-Bachelor

Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Premiere Gives a Monday Primetime Rose to ABC
Robots reading text

Why the AI Ethics War Will Make the Content Moderation Fight Seem Tame | PRO Insight