“Teen Wolf: The Movie” will take viewers back to Beacon Hills almost six years after the total eclipse of MTV’s original TV series, “Teen Wolf” in 2017. Tyler Posey, Colton Haynes and more return for the official spin-off film.

Also returning to the screen are Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, Tyler Hoechlin, Shelly Henning as well as JR Bourne. “Teen Wolf” creator Jeff Davis’ teleplay resurrects certain elements established in the show’s universe with the help of the story by Will Wallace and Joseph P. Genier.

Fans of the original series and the broader universe, or individual stars like Tyler Posey, Colton Haynes, etc. may be wondering how to watch “Teen Wolf: The Movie.” Read on to get all the details:

When Does “Teen Wolf: The Movie” Premiere?

“Teen Wolf: The Movie” releases Thursday, Jan. 26.

Will “Teen Wolf: The Movie” Be Streaming?

Yes, “Teen Wolf: The Movie” will head exclusively to Paramount+ in a straight-to-streaming play.

Who Is in “Teen Wolf: The Movie”?

Several series alums will return in the spin-off film to reprise their original roles. Tyler Posey returns as Scott McCall. Crystal Reed comes back as Allison Argent. Holland Roden returns as Lydia Martin. Tyler Hoechlin reprises the role of Derek Hale, and Shelly Hennig returns as Malia Tate. Colton Haynes’ Jackson Whittemore is back, and JR Bourne will return as Chris Argent.

What Is “Teen Wolf: The Movie” About?

A new threat lurks in Beacon Hills at the rise of the full moon, summoning Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) to emerge from the shadows as an adult alpha wolf who can gather forces to face this dangerous foe. Banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds and kitsunes as well as other shapeshifters also grow restless under the lunar cycle.

Watch the “Teen Wolf: The Movie” Trailer