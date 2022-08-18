Colton Haynes will be headlining a new “Ripped From the Headlines” movie for “Lifetime.” The former “Teen Wolf” and “Arrow” star will portray two crooked twin brothers in “Swindler Seduction.”

The channel also announced the upcoming movie “An Amish Sin” with Kellie Martin, Dylan Ratzlaff and Rukiya Bernard.

Premiering on Oct. 22, “Swindler Seduction” features Haynes as a con-man who fools and steals from women like Gabrielle Graham’s Louisa, à la the “Tinder Swindler.” The inspired-by-true events thriller exposes the world of the romantic con artists, with Haynes portraying a seemingly perfect angel investor and entrepreneur named Steve who eventually swindles Louisa out of thousands of dollars. When the authorities refuse to help her, she must track him and his twin down in her attempts to seek justice for herself and other women.

“Swindler Seduction” is a RAW presentation of a Muse Entertainment production. Piers Vellacott, Sara Murray and Jesse Prupas serve as executive producers. Jonathan Wright directs from a script written by Liz Lake. Foreign distribution is handled by Muse Distribution International.

“An Amish Sin,” which traces the story of an Amish teen trying to escape her 18th century lifestyle, will premiere Oct. 29. Rachel (Ratzlaff) is an Amish teen who refuses to obey her parents’ command that she marry the man who abused her as a child. When she attempts to run away, she is caught and sent to a “rehab” for Amish girls who don’t follow the rules. Managing to escape from the facility, she makes her way to a neighboring city.

The movie is produced for Lifetime by Amish Productions, Inc. in association with Johnson Production Group. Ilene Kahn Power is the executive producer, and the teleplay is penned by Barbara Nance and Michael Nankin from a story by Barbara Nance. Michael Nankin directs.

“Swindler Seduction” and “An Amish Sin” will be followed by respective “Beyond the Headlines” short-form specials that will include interviews and deeper insights among the current events highlighted.

The films join a previously announced slate that includes “The Gabby Petito Story,” “The Disappearance of Cari Farver” and “Let’s Get Physical,” featuring executive producers Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos and starring their oldest son Michael.