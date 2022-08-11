Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are teaming up with their oldest son Michael for an upcoming “Ripped from the Headlines” Lifetime movie.

Michael will star alongside Jenna Dewan in the film, titled “Let’s Get Physical.” It follows Dewan as a fitness instructor named Sadie who taught fitness and dance to soccer moms by day, but by night led a double life running a sophisticated prostitution ring with a customer list that included very prominent men in the community. After an anonymous tip, authorities raided her studio, leading to Sadie’s indictment and ignited a firestorm in the small town leading everyone to ask, who exactly was on the client list.

Jennifer Irwin also stars. Ripa and Consuelos will executive produce under their Milojo Productions banner as part of the previously announced partnership with Lifetime. Dewan will also executive produce.

This is, of course, not the first time Michael has worked with his parents. He previously starred as a younger version of his father’s character Hiram Lodge in The CW’s “Riverdale.”

Lifetime also announced another “Ripped from the Headlines” film from Consuelos and Ripa on Thursday, titled “The Disappearance of Cari Farver.” The movie is based on a true story and is the subject of Leslie Rule’s true-crime book “A Tangled Web.” Here’s a logline for the project:

Dave Kroupa is shocked when his new girlfriend, Cari Farver, starts sending him demanding texts. When Dave ends the relationship, he finds himself on the receiving end of an onslaught of twisted messages from Cari, who has abruptly disappeared. Dave’s ex-girlfriend, Liz, also begins receiving harassing texts from Cari, resulting in a dangerous situation for them both. Meanwhile, Cari’s mother Nancy continually searches for her, keeping the pressure on the police who eventually uncover a shocking discovery.

Lea Thompson, Zach Gilford, Rebecca Amzallag and Alicia Witt will star. Consuelos and Ripa will also executive produce this film.

“The Disappearance of Cari Farver” premieres on Oct. 8, and “Let’s Get Physical” debuts Oct. 15.