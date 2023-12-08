‘Leave the World Behind’ Cast & Character Guide

“Mr. Robot” and “Homecoming” creator Sam Esmail is back with another paranoid thriller, but this time, he’s translating those instincts into a pulse-pounding feature film, “Leave the World Behind.” Based on Rumaan Alam’s 2020 National Book Award finalist of the same name, the Netflix adaptation unites an ensemble of A-list award winners and young up-and-comers, pitting them against each other in suspicion when a cyberattack leaves them stranded in a blackout with no answers.

Julia Roberts leads as Amanda Sanford, a city woman in need of a getaway, who books a rental home for her family to “leave the world behind” for the weekend. But in the midst of their stay, two strangers show up at the door with news of a blackout — strangers who also say they own the home the Sanfords are staying in.

Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, the pulse-pounding thriller is now streaming on Netflix. Here’s who plays who in the film.