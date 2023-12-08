‘Leave the World Behind’ Cast & Character Guide

“Mr. Robot” and “Homecoming” creator Sam Esmail is back with another paranoid thriller, but this time, he’s translating those instincts into a pulse-pounding feature film, “Leave the World Behind.” Based on Rumaan Alam’s 2020 National Book Award finalist of the same name, the Netflix adaptation unites an ensemble of A-list award winners and young up-and-comers, pitting them against each other in suspicion when a cyberattack leaves them stranded in a blackout with no answers.
Julia Roberts leads as Amanda Sanford, a city woman in need of a getaway, who books a rental home for her family to “leave the world behind” for the weekend. But in the midst of their stay, two strangers show up at the door with news of a blackout — strangers who also say they own the home the Sanfords are staying in.
Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, the pulse-pounding thriller is now streaming on Netflix. Here’s who plays who in the film.
Amanda Sanford (Julia Roberts)
Amanda is Clay’s wife, Rose and Archie’s mother, who ferrets her family away for a weekend retreat to a home rental before the blackouts begin. A prickly person, Amanda is reluctant to trust G.H. and Ruth. Iconic ’90s star and Academy Award-winning actress, Roberts is best known for “Pretty Woman,” “Notting Hill,” “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and her Oscar-winning turn in “Erin Brockovich.” She previously worked with director Sam Esmail on Season 1 of the Amazon series “Homecoming.”
G.H. Scott (Mahershala Ali)
G.H., aka George, is Ruth’s father. The duo arrives at the rental home with news of blackouts in the city. Two-time Academy Award winner, Ali is best known for his Oscar-winning roles in “Moonlight” and “Green Book,” for voicing Uncle Aaron in the “Spider-Verse” movies, as well as the series “True Detective,” “Luke Cage” and his breakout role on “The 4400.”
Clay Sanford (Ethan Hawke)
Clay is Amanda’s husband, and Rose and Archie’s father, who is more trusting than his wife. Hawke is best known for films including “Gattaca” and “Training Day,” his many collaborations with Richar Linklater, including “Waking Life,” “Boyhood” and the “Before” trilogy, as well as hit Blumhouse horror films “The Purge,” “Sinister” and “The Black Phone.” He’s also father of breakout “Stranger Things” star Maya Hawke.
Ruth Sanford (Myha’la)
Ruth is George’s daughter, who wants the Sanfords out of the house. Myha’la, also sometimes credited as Myha’la Herrold, is best known for HBO’s “Industry” and the A24 horror film “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” as well as the recent “Black Mirror” episode “Loch Henry.”
Rose Sanford (Farrah Mackenzie)
Rose is Amanda and Clay’s daughter, who just wants to finish “Friends.” Mackenzie is best known for the CBS comedy “The United States of Al,’ Amazon’s “Utopia” remake and Steven Soderbergh’s “Lucky Logan.”
Archie Sanford (Charlie Evans)
Archie is Amanda and Clay’s teenage son. “Leave the World Behind” is Evans’ first film credit. He previously starred in Freeform’s “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay.”
Danny (Kevin Bacon)
Danny is a local near the rental home, whom Amanda spies stocking up at the supply store. With more than 100 credits, Bacon has a wide-ranging career, including “Footloose,” “Tremors,” “Mystic River” and “X-Men: First Class.” He recently starred as himself in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.”
