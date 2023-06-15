It was only a matter of time before "Black Mirror" came for the streaming industry, and Season 6 takes a couple of swings directly at Netflix right out of the gate. First with the star-studded, hyper-meta episode "Joan Is Awful," which introduces the Netflix clone Streamberry (and an arsenal of Easter eggs and references therein). But Episode 2, "Loch Henry," quiets things down to tackle a much more specific streaming ill -- the soulless, exploitative true crime industrial complex and the constant stream of true crime docs digging up traumas from the past.
"Loch Henry" follows an aspiring filmmaker back to his Scottish hometown, where he intends to make a documentary about eggs, only to get sucked into making a film about the horrific crime case that transformed his hometown from a former tourist destination into a desolate ghost town. In "Black Mirror" tradition, the ensemble is a healthy mix of familiar faces, character actors and breakout up-and-comers, so if you're wondering who's who, we've got a handy guide to the cast of "Loch Henry."
Samuel Blenkin as Davis
Samuel Blenkin stars as Davis, a film school student who heads back to his hometown in Scotland to film a nature documentary, but gets lured into the potential of more salacious subject matter when his girlfriend and fellow filmmaker becomes fascinated by a local true crime horror story of abduction, torture and murder.
Blenkin may be recognizable to Netflix viewers for his roles as Avallac'h in "The Witcher: Blood Origin" and William Shakespeare in "The Sandman." He also played Scorpius Malfoy in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" on the West End and has appeared in "Atlanta," "The French Dispatch," "Peaky Blinders" and "Pennyworth."
Myha'la Herrold as Pia
Myha'la Herrold as Pia, an ambitious aspiring filmmaker and Davis' girlfriend. The film school duo head to his Scottish hometown, where she grows fascinated by the horrific story of a local serial killer. Herrold is best known of playing Harper Stern in HBO's "Industry" and Jordan in the A24 horror hit "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies," and has also appeared in "Modern Love" and "The Honeymoon."
Daniel Portman as Stuart
Daniel Portman stars as Stuart, an old friend of Davis' who is eager for a good time and even more eager to help them dig around in the town's infamous history. Portman is best known for playing Tyrion and Brienne's ladykiller squire Podrick Payne on "Game of Thrones". His work also includes "The Journey," "The Vigil" and "The Control Room."
Monica Dolan as Janet
BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning actress Monica Dolan plays Davis' mother, Janet, a soft-spoken, old-fashioned woman living alone in the Scottish countryside since her husband's death. Dolan's credits include "Empire of Light," "Appropriate Adult," "Call the Midwife," "A Very English Scandal," "Sightseers," "Eye in the Sky" and "Pride."
John Hannah as Richard
John Hannah stars as Stuart's Father, Richard, a taciturn man who keeps to himself whenever possible. Hannah is a character actor with a long-ranging resume, best known for "Four Weddings and a Funeral," playing Jonathan Carnahan in "The Mummy" franchise and Holden Radcliffe in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.". His many credits also include "The Last of Us," "Trust Me," "Damages" and "Spartacus."