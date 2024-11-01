LeBron James Endorses Kamala Harris for President: ‘The Choice Is Clear’

Five days before the 2024 presidential election, LeBron James officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

The NBA all-star posted a video to his Instagram page that featured Tony Hinchcliffe’s racist jokes spliced together with racist statements made by former President Donald Trump.

“What are we even talking about here? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me,” James captioned the Thursday post. “VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!”

At the end of the video, a message read, “Hate takes us back.”

The Los Angeles Lakers forward previously endorsed President Joe Biden and Harris in the 2020 election, as well as Hillary Clinton in 2016. James has also criticized Trump for “racist comments” before, saying in a 2018 interview that the former president “really don’t give a f–k about the people.”

“The guy in control has given people and racism, and negative racism, an opportunity to be out and outspoken without fear,” he said. “And that’s the fearful thing for us, because it’s with you, and it’s around every day, but he’s allowed people to come out and just feel confident about doing negative things.”

James even formed the group More Than a Vote in 2020 in response to the racial turmoil and reckoning following the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. More Than A Vote worked with a nonpartisan voting rights group to fight voter suppression.