LeBron James Rocks Tune Squad Jersey for ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

LeBron James is showing off his team’s new jersey, and it’s not for the Los Angeles Lakers. King James gave the first look at the Tune Squad jersey he’ll wear in “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

A brief video released by James’ “Uninterrupted” on Tuesday shows LeBron strutting out in a blue and orange sunspot colored Tune Squad jersey. It’s a new take on the white jersey with the “Looney Tunes” logo worn by Michael Jordan in the 1996 original “Space Jam.” Take a look below:

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” stars James teaming up with the Looney Tunes as they once again need to play a game of basketball against a team of intergalactic invaders who wish to enslave them. And just as the original featured a string of basketball royalty, the sequel will team up James with stars Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike.

Malcolm D. Lee directs James in “Space Jam: A New Legacy” from a script by Sev Ohanian and “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler.

This isn’t the first tease for the film either, as audio of James giving an impassioned speech as production on the film wrapped leaked online last week and was obtained by TMZ.

“I’m gonna be honest completely with you guys — when I found out about the project, I was like it’s ‘Space Jam’! It’s a movie that I grew up watching,” James said. “Growing up in the inner city, as an African-American kid, there’s no way you’re supposed to f–king make it out. And, the fact that I’m who I am as an African-American adult now with three kids of my own, and I made it out of the situations that I was in. This s–t is like extra credit for me man.”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” opens in theaters from Warner Bros. on July 16, 2021.