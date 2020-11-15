‘Let Them All Talk’ Trailer: Steven Soderbergh, Meryl Streep Reunite on HBO Max (Video)

A year after they teamed up on the Panama Papers biopic “The Laundromat,” Meryl Streep and Steven Soderbergh are reuniting for the pressure-cooker drama “Let Them All Talk,” which got a new trailer ahead of its HBO Max release on Dec. 10.

Streep plays Alice Hughes, a renowned author with a lot of burned bridges. Hoping to make amends, she goes on a cruise with her nephew (Lucas Hedges) and two old friends (Dianne Wiest and Candice Bergen). But when her nephew becomes involved with a literary agent (Gemma Chan), tensions quickly rise as Hughes is forced to confront her past and the mistakes she made in her relationships.

As streaming services have invested more in feature films, Soderbergh has jumped right into the fray with a pair of 2019 Netflix films, “High Flying Bird” and “The Laundromat.”

“Let Them All Talk” is one of two films the director is developing for HBO Max along with “No Sudden Move,” starring Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm and Ray Liotta. Streep is also set to star in a Netflix film adaptation of the Broadway musical “The Prom” alongside Nicole Kidman and James Corden, which will be released next month.

Watch the trailer for “Let Them All Talk” in the clip above.