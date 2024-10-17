Liam Payne ‘Jumped From the Balcony’ of His Hotel Room, Buenos Aires Authorities Say

Former One Direction star Liam Payne died after he “jumped from the balcony” of the hotel room where he was staying in Buenos Aires, local authorities said Wednesday night.

Payne was staying at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires where on Wednesday afternoon, he died after falling from his third floor room. Payne was reportedly in Argentina to see former 1D bandmate Niall Horan perform in concert, according to the AP and local Argentine media.

News that he jumped came from Pablo Policicchio, communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, who disclosed the findings in a statement provided to the Associated Press. He also confirmed that police had responded to an emergency call at the hotel just after 5 p.m. local time over what employees said was “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

In the wake of Payne’s death, tributes from his peers in the music and entertainment world flooded out. “I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone,” singer-songwriter Charlie Puth wrote on his Instagram story. “I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace.”

“This all feels so surreal,” One Direction guitarist Dan Richards wrote on his Instagram Story. “Thanks to everyone reaching out. Still trying to wrap my head around it all. My thoughts go out to Liam’s family at this time.”