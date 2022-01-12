The sequel to the popular “Life Goes On,” shepherded by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, has received a put pilot order by Warner Bros. Television.

Caroll, the executive producer on The CW’s “All American,” was announced in September as executive producer and writer on the one-hour drama through her Rock My Soul Productions and her overall deal with WBTV, and has received the green light for the pilot, which all but guarantees the series is a go at NBC.

As previously reported, Kellie Martin will return as Becca Thatcher and will also co-produce with original series star Chad Lowe. Series creator Michael Braverman is on board as an executive consultant.

The popular series about the Thatcher family in suburban Chicago ran on ABC from 1989 to 1993, with reruns airing on The Family Channel, FX, and PAX (now Ion Television).

The logline for the as-yet-untitled sequel: “From executive producer/writer Nkechi Okoro Carroll (“All American”), this sequel to the classic series ‘Life Goes On; will revisit a grown-up Becca Thatcher (series star/producer Kellie Martin), now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown.”

The original series, which was the first to feature a major character with Down syndrome (played by Chris Burke, who has Down syndrome in real life), co-starred Patti LuPone and Bill Smitrovich.

In September, Carroll said of her production company’s launch, “We’ve only just scratched the surface of the stories we want to tell together. Our mission at Rock My Soul Productions is to create content that leaves the world a little bit of a better place than how we found it. Warner Bros.’ continued support of this mission means everything to me.”