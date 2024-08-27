Lincoln Project Drops Cinematic Pro-Choice Ad Showing Teen Arrested for ‘Evading Motherhood’ in Project 2025 America | Video

The Lincoln Project debuted a new pro-choice ad Tuesday, in which the anti-Trump, moderate conservative political action committee suggests the federal government would have invasive powers over women’s reproductive decisions should Project 2025 ever be realized.

The video, which dropped on YouTube on Tuesday, begins with a father and daughter being pulled over for a traffic stop. What starts off as a routine request for a driver’s license and car registration turns into a full-on interrogation into the intimate details of his daughter’s pregnancy.

“Abigail, right?” the officer asks for confirmation as the camera shows the father’s smile shift to concerned confusion. “What are you about eight weeks pregnant? See you been spotting recently. You’ve had any cramps or nausea?”

“That’s personal,” the young woman speaks up.

After Abigail tries to cover up her plans to visit an abortion clinic, the conversation quickly transitions to the officer confronting the two over their attempt to cross the anti-abortion state line to receive reproductive care.

“Your navigation is set to a women’s health clinic in one of those abortion states,” the officer carries on.

“We have the right to travel,” Abigail cuts in.

“Not anymore,” the officer tells her. “Step out of the car … Both of you out now. You sir, are under arrest for crossing state lines to obtain an abortion for a minor under your care. And you, young lady, well, you’re under arrest for evading motherhood.”

The video then ends with this message: “With Project 2025, a nationwide ban on abortion without exception is enforced by anyone with a badge. Check out Project 2025.”

Trump has distanced himself from Project 2025, saying he has nothing to do with it and disavowing some of its proposals. The political roadmap was created by the Heritage Foundation, which is closely aligned with the former president.

Here’s the video’s official synopsis:

Project 2025 and its evil architects envision an America where women will be monitored, prosecuted, and jailed for exercising their own bodily autonomy. We are not going back! The Lincoln Project is a leading pro-democracy organization in the United States — dedicated to the preservation, protection, and defense of democracy. Our fight against Trumpism is only beginning. We must combat these forces everywhere and at all times — our democracy depends on it.

The video seemingly serves as a PSA to highlight the future impact of the Heritage Foundation’s conservative policy package, Project 2025, if Trump were to return to the Oval Office. The Lincoln Project was founded in December 2019 by moderate conservatives and ex-GOP members who are against Trump and his allies.