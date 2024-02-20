Be careful what you wish for, especially when you’re in Ireland.

Lindsay Lohan’s new Netflix rom-com suggests what could happen in the official trailer released Tuesday. Set to “Breathless” by The Corrs, the Netflix feature promises a love triangle and switcheroo along the lines of “Freaky Friday” without the body-swapping.

Lohan’s Maddie reveals to a stranger on the bus that she’s in Ireland for a wedding — not her own, but her best friend’s. The thing is, her best friend Emma (Elizabeth Tan) is engaged to Maddie’s longtime love Paul Kennedy (Alexander Vlahos).

“I can’t help but think that things would be different if I had told Paul how I felt,” Maddie tells her mom over FaceTime while sitting on a beautiful Irish hillside. When her mom (Jane Seymour) tells her she needs to start speaking up for herself, she remarks, “It’s too late now.”

Upon hanging up, Maddie makes a wish that to marry Paul instead of Emma. That night, she wakes up with arms wrapped around her, attacks Paul, and realizes that she’s engaged to him, complete with a green diamond ring.

While trying on dresses, she runs into that stranger from the bus — James Thomas (Ed Speelers) — who challenges whether her wish came true and is fully making her happy.

Lindsay Lohan in “Irish Wish” (Netflix)

“I know this might sound strange, but I’m not sure this is supposed to be my life,” Maddie says towards the end of the trailer.

“Now’s the time to speak up,” James’ voiceover says as Maddie stands in her wedding dress in front of a grand window.

Produced by Brad Krevoy and Michael Damian, the film also stars Ayesha Curry and Jacinta Mulcahy. Executive producers include Amanda Phillips, James Townsend, Janeen Damian, Galen Fletcher, Steve Berman, Bryan Bordon, Kirsten Hansen, Bader Shammas and Lohan. Damian directs with the script written by Hansen.

Watch the trailer in the video above.

“Irish Wish” arrives on Netflix March 15.