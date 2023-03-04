After hinting that “Freaky Friday 2” is “going to happen,” Jamie Lee Curtis has confirmed that her former co-star Lindsay Lohan is on board for the sequel.

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” actress has spoken to Lohan “many times” about the revival, Curtis told TheWrap at Saturday’s Film Independent Spirit Awards, adding that “everyone is down for it.” “The fans are down — that’s who’s down for it, that’s who has to be down for it, and then the rest we’ll figure out.”

While Curtis has previously hinted that the sequel is a go, the “Freaky Friday” actress channeled her upcoming role as a medium in Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” to share that there is a “very good chance” for a revival.

“I’m in the Disney movie ‘Haunted Mansion’ and I play Madame Leota, who’s the medium — she’s in the crystal ball,” Curtis said. “As the Disney crystal ball Madame Leota from ‘Haunted Mansion’ coming up this summer, directed by Justin Simien, I would say there’s a very good chance — like that Magic Eight Ball — I think [there’s a] very good chance ‘Freaky Friday 2’ came up in the Eight Ball.”

Unveiling its official teaser trailer this week, Curtis stars in the cinematic adaptation of Disney’s beloved theme park attraction, “Haunted Mansion,” alongside an ensemble cast featuring LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon and Dan Levy, to name a few.

Aside from what’s ahead, Curtis is making a splash this year’s awards season, most recently winning Best Supporting Actress in a Film at the 2023 SAG Awards for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Elijah Gil contributed to this report.