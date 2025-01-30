‘The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl’ Sets Streaming Premiere Date on Disney+ | Video

To celebrate the animated film’s 30th anniversary, “The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl” will premiere on Disney+ Feb. 7.

The live-to-film concert special will showcase how the team behind the event transformed the Hollywood Bowl into the Pride Lands for a one-night-only extravaganza.

Original voice cast members, including Lebo M (opening chant), Jeremy Irons (Scar), Nathan Lane (Timon), Jason Weaver (Simba), Ernie Sabella (Pumbaa) and Billy Eichner (Timon, 2019 version), teamed up with stage musical alumni Heather Headley and Bradley Gibson to celebrate the legacy of the 1999 film. Special guest North West made her stage debut as young Simba and EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson performed “Circle of Life.”

Performers were accompanied by a 70-person orchestra, a troupe of skillful dancers and captivating projection mapping images. Puppetry from the Broadway show also gave viewers a glimpse into the evolution of the Disney classic. Stage projections brought in audiences at the Hollywood Bowl and are set to captivate viewers at home.

This music event celebrates 30 years of the Oscar and Tony Award-winning global phenomenon, whose story has been told time and again through animation, the Broadway stage, theme parks, live action and beyond.

The Hollywood Bowl special was produced by Disney Concerts, Fulwell 73 Productions, AMP Worldwide and Live Nation-Hewitt Silva. Gabe Turner and Sally Wood served as the creative showrunners, Paul Dugdale as director and Misty Buckley as production designer.

Watch the trailer here: