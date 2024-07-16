Disney x Balmain Celebrates ‘The Lion King’ 30th Anniversary With Fashion Collection, Film

Disney x Balmain celebrated the 30th anniversary of “The Lion King,” a “Smiles” art experience popped up at Westfield Century City, Kith opened a Malibu flagship and the Library Bar reopens at the Hollywood Roosevelt.

Disney x Balmain celebrates 30th anniversary of “The Lion King”

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of “The Lion King” and the upcoming theatrical release of “Mufasa: The Lion King” in December, Disney and Balmain have created “The Lion King” fashion collection.

For the limited edition offering, Balmain creative director, Olivier Rousteing and his team created a collection of ready-to-wear pieces and accessories for men and women, as well as unique couture looks. The striking designs build directly upon Disney’s acclaimed storytelling, as well as the powerful themes and unforgettable cast of characters that distinguish Disney’s “The Lion King.” This collection marks the first collaboration between Disney and the historic French fashion house.

“Working on this collaboration was a dream come true,” Rousteing said. “I was only nine years old when it was first released, but still today, almost three decades later, I only need to close my eyes to replay that incredible mix of music, images and emotions. The lessons that I absorbed, as I sat, absolutely transfixed by what was happening on the giant screen in front of me, have remained with me for my entire life.”

The collection incorporates key ingredients of Balmain’s DNA and signature silhouettes, and the impressive embellishment and tailoring skills of the house are evident throughout this limited-edition offering.

In addition, there is a clear continuation of Rousteing’s examination of his personal biography, reflected in his fascination with the brilliant creativity that’ sets apart African craft and artistry, a theme that has notably marked his Paris Fashion Week runways since the discovery that his birth parents were originally from Somalia and Ethiopia.

The collaboration also shines a spotlight directly upon a new generation of young African talent. Both Disney and Balmain are proud of their long traditions of championing emerging artists, and this new collection builds upon that shared history, introducing a grouping of fresh and appealing visions to a global audience.

South African painter Nika Mtwana created a compelling Afro futuristic portrait for the collection, and Rousteing adapted Mtwana’s design into the colorful prints that cover some of the limited edition collection’s tees, tops and dresses.

Cameroonian painter Enfant Précoce’s concentrated on Disney’s Simba, with his artwork showing “The Lion King” star navigating through a dreamlike landscape filled with an array of African wildlife. Précoce’s design covers totes, coats, suits, tees and gowns.

South African painter Cassius Khumalo relied on a striking mix of vivid blue, deep black and gold foil to create an eye-catching portrait of Disney’s Nala, the film’s strong and independent lioness. Khumalo’s powerful image was adapted for a series of totes, tees and hoodies.

The collection is showcased in a short film directed by Femi Oladigbolu and produced by Disney in collaboration with Balmain. Shot at different locations in South Africa’s Western Cape province, the film follows a Rousteing-led Balmain army, composed of 30 models from all across Africa, making its way through stunning landscapes before arriving at a joyous homecoming celebration.

The Disney x Balmain: “The Lion King” collection is available now online at balmain.com and across the globe at Balmain addresses and the world’s leading fashion boutiques. A pop-up boutique filled with the collection’s offerings will also open this week inside Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills.

J.Lindeberg to outfit Team USA golfers for the 2024 and 2028 summer Olympics

Luxury Swedish lifestyle brand J.Lindeberg will be the official apparel provider for USA Golf at the next two summer Olympic Games in Paris and Los Angeles in 2028.

Golf returns to the Olympic Games for just the third time since 1904 after its return in 2016, with fields of 60 players for both men and women in a 72-hole stroke-play format at Le Golf National. In Paris, both the men’s and women’s teams will be outfitted in a custom J.Lindeberg “Red, White, Blue for Gold” collection.

“As these talented athletes take to the field, they will be expected to be standard-bearers of excellence,” J.Lindeberg CEO Hans-Christian Meyer said. “And their gear, crafted with our utmost precision and care, will help them make that statement to the world.”

In addition to outfitting the Team USA golfers, J.Lindeberg has created a line of USA-branded apparel. The collection pays homage to the U.S. flag and colors, from bold flag prints to subtle design details.

Each piece is carefully crafted with 3D precision and incorporates articulated cut lines to enhance movement. To ensure maximum performance and comfort for athletes, they feature highly innovative technologies, such as ClimaCool and 37.5 TM, UV sun protection and high flexibility fabrics.

“Smiles” art experience pops up at Westfield Century City

Los Angeles-based artist Brent Estabrook debuted his art-inspired luxury plushie “Smiles” collection at a pop-up in Westfield Century City.

Known for his large-scale, colorful oil paintings of stuffed animals, “Smiles” is a pink and green teddy bear with an upside down face who reminds us that “different is good” and that living an inspired life starts with looking at the world with a different perspective.

The “Smiles” pop-up featured original paintings, prints and other “Smiles”-themed collectibles for sale, including an interactive claw machine and original plushies. The pop-up also introduced the White Tag open edition “Smiles” plushie, as well as a special Gold Tag edition of only 200 in a collectible box and scannable chip to access their digital Certificate of Authenticity.

“I am beyond excited to unveil the release of the ‘Smiles’ plushie, my signature pink teddy bear with an upside down face that has become my personal symbol, my Mickey Mouse in a way,” Estabrook said. “Its message is that being different is good, that looking at the world with a perspective that is different than the one society tells you to have is the key to living a life of joy, wonder, happiness and creativity – no matter how old you are.”

Estabrook has exhibited around the world, including during Art Basel in Miami and solo exhibitions in Los Angeles, the Long Beach Museum of Art and Switzerland later this year. Currently based in Los Angeles, Estabrook continues to captivate audiences around the world with his evocative artwork and his newly launched art-inspired luxury plushie line, including “Smiles.”

The “Smiles” pop-up ran Friday through Sunday in Westfield Century City.

Kith opens a giant new Malibu flagship store and Treats bar

Kith unveiled its new flagship in Malibu this month. This marks Kith’s third flagship in California, following Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.

The store, which opened July 4, will carry Kith’s in-house, collaborative apparel, accessories and footwear for men, women and kids. Customers will also be able to enjoy an in-shop Kith Treats bar.

In celebration of its new Malibu location, Kith Treats will reintroduce The Caramel Soba Cha Swirl in collaboration with Nobu. The limited edition special showcases the esteemed Japanese culinary group’s signature Soba Cha Brownie infused with Kith Treats’ signature vanilla ice cream, alongside a variety of intricate flavors creating a noteworthy, balanced dessert. The Caramel Soba Cha Swirl will be served exclusively at Kith Malibu for a limited time only.

To commemorate the opening of its new flagship, Kith partnered with New Balance to redesign the MS 1300 and MT 580 in Kith-exclusive hues. Each style is crafted with a canvas upper and suede overlays with leather accents. They feature the classic “N” New Balance logo on the lateral sides and “1300” and “580” branding on the tongues, respectively. Kith also created a special capsule of apparel, accessories and lifestyle products inspired by Malibu’s beach setting. The capsule comprises vintage-washed tees, crewnecks, caps and a beach towel featuring custom Kith Malibu logos and beach motif graphics like waves, shells and sunsets.

Established in 2011 in New York City by Ronnie Fieg, Kith offers seasonal collections of men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, accessories and footwear. Kith operates 13 standalone boutiques across the globe, and has shop-in-shops in Bergdorf Goodman, Hirshleifers and Selfridges.

Kith Treats, conceived from Fieg’s childhood love for cereal, operates in nine locations and has one standalone space.

Kith is open now at 23465 Civic Center Way, Suite #110, Malibu 90265.

The Library Bar reopens at the Hollywood Roosevelt

The Hollywood Roosevelt is reopening the Library Bar, the cocktail institution and speakeasy concept tucked in the corner of the hotel’s lobby.

Open to up to 20 guests in an intimate lounge setting Wednesday through Sunday evenings, Library Bar offers unique cocktail and mocktail concoctions, in addition to five signature creations, inspired by international travels and unique interpretations of classic favorites.

The handcrafted drinks are curated by master alchemist Michael Palazzo and feature seasonal and fermented fruits and herbs sourced from local Southern California farmer’s markets. Prior to joining the team at the Hollywood Roosevelt, Palazzo spent six years as head bartender at Bourbon Steak in Los Angeles under the helm of Chef Michael Mina.

Always using fresh and seasonal ingredients, the Library Bar specializes in bringing culinary techniques to the mixology world to optimize flavor and elongate preservation of ingredients using maceration, fermentation and other sustainable methods.

Celine expands its bath and body range

Following the launch of its perfumed body oil, solid soaps and bath milk last year, Celine Bath and Body, created by Heidi Slimane, is introducing a liquid soap, body milk, hand cream and hair mist to the collection this fall.

The formulas have been developed by Slimane and custom made for Celine Haute Perfumerie to perfectly combine sensoriality and performance. The bottles feature the Maison’s triumph motif and grain de poudre-style labels embellished with 17th century moldings.

The liquid soap, body milk and hand cream will be available in Parade, La Peau Nue, Reptile and Cologne Céleste fragrances, while the hair mist will be available in Parade, Reptile and Black Tie. Each formula is highly perfumed and faithfully reproduces the collection’s olfactory signature.

The LVMH-owned brand’s recent expansion into beauty and wellness is set to continue apace with a range of cosmetic products launching over the coming year. Celine’s Rouge Triomphe lipstick will also debut in the fall, with a full range of 15 satin-finished colors slated for January 2025 followed by new beauty collections including lip balms, mascaras, eye pencils, loose powders and blush every season.

