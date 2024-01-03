Liz Cheney is headed to “The View.” TheWrap can exclusively reveal that the former U.S. representative will appear on the ABC talk show as a guest on Jan. 10, marking her first appearance on the show.

The news comes courtesy of Joy Behar and executive producer Brian Teta on Wednesday’s episode of the show’s “Behind the Table” podcast, following Chris Christie’s appearance on “The View” on Wednesday morning. You can listen to TheWrap’s exclusive clip above.

Though the former governor sparred with the hosts during the episode, Behar joked with him that he’s a bit like an “ex-husband” to her now, because “we had issues, but now I don’t anymore.” During her appearance on the podcast, she explained to Teta why exactly that is.

“An enemy of my enemy is my friend,” Behar says, of course referring to Christie’s devotion to going after Donald Trump. Teta quickly notes that she is “very consistent about this” concept, beyond just Chris Christie.

Behar agreed, naming people like Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney, before revealing that Cheney will stop by the table next Wednesday.

“I mean, Liz Cheney voted with Trump 93% of the time, I understand. I forgive her,” Behar says. “I forgive her! I will not vote for her for president, or you know, for anything, basically, ’cause I don’t agree with her politics.”

She adds, “But I have tremendous respect for someone who put her career on the line and paid the price, because she did what was right.”

All six hosts will be at the table for the interview, including Ana Navarro.

“The View” airs daily at 11 a.m. ET on ABC. The latest episode of “Behind the Table” drops Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET.