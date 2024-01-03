A federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday that, even under the 1986 Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, Texas doctors are not obligated to perform emergency abortions. So, on Wednesday morning’s episode of “The View,” host Whoopi Goldberg fired back, calling the decision literal “torture.”

“So they’re OK with forced childbirth, even if it kills someone. ‘Cause they’re so pro-life!” she scoffed as she set up the topic.

Opening the discussion to the rest of the table, the women largely agreed that the decision was the wrong one, with Sara Haines arguing that “You cannot say you’re pro-life and let someone die in front of you.”

Host Sunny Hostin, a former federal prosecutor, was mildly hopeful though, explaining that she expects the decision to be challenged, and eventually go to higher courts. But, for Whoopi, that didn’t matter, especially considering the recent case of Kate Cox, a Texas woman denied an abortion, despite a fatal diagnosis.

“This woman is sitting here now. She is in danger now. This can wind its way, whatever it needs to do. But someone’s life is in danger now,” Whoopi said.

“For me, it feels like this is just a power play,” she added. “You want to make sure that you have control over somebody’s body, whether it kills ’em or not. And you don’t care whether it kills ’em! You don’t care that you are tearing this woman up.”

The ABC host pointed out that Cox specifically did not want an abortion, and was thrilled to have been pregnant. She only turned to the procedure when it became absolutely necessary for her body.

“And yet you are sitting there, allowing this torture to happen,” Whoopi continued. “That’s what’s wrong, is you are torturing someone, and you know it. Shame. On. You.”

