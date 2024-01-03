Chris Christie Suspects Support for Trump Isn’t as Ironclad as People Think: ‘The Minute He Bleeds a Little … He Bleeds Out’

“I think a lot of people are saying they’re gonna support him because they think he’s inevitable,” the former New Jersey governor says

the-view-chris-christie
The View

As the 2024 presidential election gets nearer, Republican candidate Chris Christie is feeling pretty confident that support for Trump is more “thin” than people might think. According to the former New Jersey governor, one good hit to the legally troubled former president is all it’ll take to bring him down.

Christie stopped by “The View” on Wednesday and, as always, made a point to go after Trump repeatedly. Eventually, host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Christie point blank what needs to happen between now and Super Tuesday to actually prevent Trump from being the GOP nominee.

The former governor noted that New Hampshire will be a key state, arguing that “if one of us either beats him or comes close to beating him” there, then “that changes everything.” But he also added his hunch that voters aren’t as devoted to Trump as they may profess.

whoopi-the-view
Read Next
'The View' Hosts Encourage More Republicans to Drop Out of Presidential Race: 'Anybody Else Gonna Read the Room?'

“I think a lot of people are saying they’re gonna support him because they think he’s inevitable,” Christie said. “The minute he bleeds a little bit, I think he bleeds out. Because I think the support is very, very thin.”

Christie also pointed to Trump’s ongoing legal battles, saying that eventually, his time in court will reach a tipping point for voters.

“With him, every day there’s a new legal ruling,” he said. “And, at some point, Republican voters are gonna get practical, I think, and say he can’t win.”

“The View” airs every day at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

love-is-blind-renee-poche-netflix
Read Next
Axed 'Love Is Blind' Contestant Calls out 'Traumatic' Experience on Netflix Show: 'I Felt Like a Prisoner'

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.