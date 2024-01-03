As the 2024 presidential election gets nearer, Republican candidate Chris Christie is feeling pretty confident that support for Trump is more “thin” than people might think. According to the former New Jersey governor, one good hit to the legally troubled former president is all it’ll take to bring him down.

Christie stopped by “The View” on Wednesday and, as always, made a point to go after Trump repeatedly. Eventually, host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Christie point blank what needs to happen between now and Super Tuesday to actually prevent Trump from being the GOP nominee.

The former governor noted that New Hampshire will be a key state, arguing that “if one of us either beats him or comes close to beating him” there, then “that changes everything.” But he also added his hunch that voters aren’t as devoted to Trump as they may profess.

“I think a lot of people are saying they’re gonna support him because they think he’s inevitable,” Christie said. “The minute he bleeds a little bit, I think he bleeds out. Because I think the support is very, very thin.”

Christie also pointed to Trump’s ongoing legal battles, saying that eventually, his time in court will reach a tipping point for voters.

“With him, every day there’s a new legal ruling,” he said. “And, at some point, Republican voters are gonna get practical, I think, and say he can’t win.”

