Sara Haines got Whoopi Goldberg to make another “Ghost” reference on “The View” on Wednesday, and this time, Haines herself got to be a part of it. Together, the women created the film’s beloved pottery scene between Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore — albeit with a children’s toy.

The moment came as part of the day’s “Hot Holiday Toys” segment, which replaced the typical “View Your Deal” bit for the holidays. In it, Haines and Goldberg were taken on a sort of tour of toys from Target, all available for the holidays.

These included inflatable toys, electronic toys and, eventually, a small pottery wheel for young ones interested in the craft. Naturally, the hosts all played with each toy, but Whoopi got extra into the pottery wheel.

As she shaped the clay, she began singing the iconic song from the movie, “Unchained Melody” by the Righteous Brothers.

Realizing what was happening, Haines quickly jumped in, hugging her co-host from behind and helping her, much like Swayze’s character did for Moore in the film. The crew even embraced the moment, dimming the lights, and playing proper music.

“We had to do it,” Whoopi explained with a laugh. “You knew that was gonna happen! You knew.”

You can watch it all unfold in the video below.

HOT HOLIDAY TOYS: Toy expert Elizabeth Werner shows us the season’s best games and gadgets for your little ones! Get the details and enter for your chance to win here: https://t.co/nRsMOdQ9NO pic.twitter.com/K9MezFcLWQ — The View (@TheView) December 13, 2023

The moment marks the second time Whoopi has referenced her own film in recent weeks, both times to the delight of Haines specifically. At the end of November, the moderator jokingly told Alyssa Farah Griffin “You in danger, girl,” earning a huge celebration from Haines and the audience at the time.

“The View” airs daily at 11 a.m. ET on ABC. “Ghost” is currently available to stream on Max.