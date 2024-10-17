Los Angeles DA ‘Exploring Every Avenue Available’ to ‘Ensure Justice Is Served’ After Menendez Family Press Conference

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office is “is dedicated to a thorough and fair process and is exploring every avenue available to our office to ensure justice is served,” the organization said in a statement issued in response to a press conference held by the Menendez family Wednesday.

The office “has met with the Menendez brothers’ family to listen to their concerns and perspectives” and “the Menendez brothers’ cases are being reviewed by the office’s Resentencing Unit for possible resentencing,” the statement explained.

Crucially, the DA’s office has “developed a more modern understanding of sexual violence since the Menendez brothers first faced prosecution.” The office added, “We understand the complexity of these situations and the multitude of emotions that come into play for victims and their families.”

The full statement from the DA is below.

“In response to today’s news conference by the Menendez brothers’ defense and family members, we want to take a moment to express our empathy for all the victims involved in these tragic incidents,” the statement began.

“We have heard the heartfelt pleas from the Menendez family regarding a review of this case. While we cannot formally comment on any decisions at this time, please know that our office is dedicated to a thorough and fair process and is exploring every avenue available to our office to ensure justice is served. Our legal team has met with the Menendez brothers’ family to listen to their concerns and perspectives. In addition to the habeas filing that is being handled by the office’s Writs and Appeals Division, which will be considered by the court, the Menendez brothers’ cases are being reviewed by the office’s Resentencing Unit for possible resentencing. While the habeas filing raises questions about the evidence in the previous trials, the Resentencing Unit focuses on the individuals’ rehabilitation and behavior during time served.”

“Prosecutors are still seeking full documentation of the defense’s claims. The office is working as quickly as justice permits.”

“Our office has developed a more modern understanding of sexual violence since the Menendez brothers first faced prosecution. Today, our office acknowledges that sexual violence is a pervasive issue affecting countless individuals—of all gender identities—and we are committed to supporting all victims as they navigate the profound impacts of such trauma.”

“Our Bureau of Victim Services works tirelessly to provide trauma-informed support to those affected by violence, ensuring that they receive the resources and assistance they need to heal and reclaim their lives. We understand the complexity of these situations and the multitude of emotions that come into play for victims and their families.”

“We will provide updates as new information becomes available. Our office remains steadfast in its commitment to justice and in supporting victims, recognizing that every case is unique and deserving of careful consideration. Thank you for your understanding and compassion as we continue to navigate this sensitive matter. The next court date is scheduled for November 26.”

The family of Lyle and Erik Menendez and attorney Mark Geragos held a press conference Wednesday to announced a new coalition and the website JusticeForLyleAndErik.org. The pair’s aunt Joan Vandermolen invited the public to sign a petition asking Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón to grant the brothers a resentencing.

“Their continued incarceration serves no rehabilitative purpose. It’s time to recognize the injustice they’ve suffered and allow them the second chance they deserve,” their cousin Anamaria Baralt said.

“The truth is, Lyle and Erik were failed by the very people who should have protected them: by their parents; by the system; by society at large. When they stood trial, the whole world was not ready to believe that boys could be raped or that young men could be victims of sexual violence. Today, we know better,” she added.

The Media Relations Division of the L.A. DA’s Office issued the following statement to TheWrap on Wednesday: “The planned news conference today is being hosted by the lawyers and family of the Menendez brothers. The DA’s Office will not attend nor make any announcements at their news conference. A decision regarding the Menendez case has not been made. Once DA Gascón has made a decision, the family members of the victims and the public will be notified.”