‘Love in Taipei’ Trailer: Ashley Liao Falls for Ross Butler and Nico Hiraga (Video)

Paramount+ today released the official trailer and key art for the young adult film “Love in Taipei,” based on the New York Times’ best-selling novel “Loveboat, Taipei” by Abigail Hing Wen.

The film stars Ashley Liao (“Physical,” “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”) as Ever Wong, whose parents surprise her with a trip to Taipei for a cultural immersion program over the summer. The novel also follows Ever’s adventures at the program, inspired by an actual program attended by thousands of Chinese and Taiwanese diaspora youth. In addition to self-discovery and exploring identity, she also embarks on a journey of friendship and romance.

Instead of homework and history lessons, she finds a summer-long, free-for-all the locals and other students call “Loveboat.” She meets Sophie Ha (Chelsea Zhang) on the way to the program, where she finds herself caught in a love triangle between Rick Woo (Ross Butler) and Xavier Yeh (Nico Hiraga), two very different boys who both express interest in her. She also faces the challenge of finding the courage to pursue her true passion: dancing, defying her parents’ high expectations in the process.

Ashley Liao as Ever Wong and Nico Hiraga as Xavier Yeh in Love in Taipei, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo credit: Dragon 5/Paramount+ © 2022 Lions Gate Films

“Love in Taipei” will premiere Thursday, August 10 exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, on August 11 in the UK and Australia, and on August 25 in Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France. The premiere date for South Korea and additional territories will be announced at a later date.

“Love in Taipei” is directed by Arvin Chen and produced by Matt Kaplan for Ace Entertainment. The film, shot on location in Taipei. “Loveboat, Taipei” author Abigail Hing Wen serves as executive producer, with the screenplay by Charlie Oh and Mackenzie Dohr. Christopher Foss, Matthew Janzen, Max Siemers, Aubrey Bendix, Cheng-Chung Chang and Ross Butler also serve as executive producers. The production was headed by Ace Entertainment — producers of “XO, Kitty” on Netflix — which purchased the film rights to the novel, financed and oversaw production with 1 Productions Film. Lionsgate handled the film’s sale globally to Paramount+.

HarperCollins published the book series which continues the journey with “Loveboat Reunion” and the upcoming “Loveboat Forever.”