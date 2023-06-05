“Love in Taipei,” the film adaptation of Abigail Hing Wen’s New York Times bestseller “Loveboat, Taipei,” has been acquired by Paramount+ and will premiere in the U.S. this summer, the streamer announced Monday. An official release date has not yet been set.

In the novel, a young American woman is sent by her parents to a cultural immersion program in Taipei – inspired by an actual program attended by thousands of Chinese and Taiwanese diaspora youth – where she begins a new journey of self-discovery and romance. The “Loveboat” isn’t an actual ship, and is not to be confused with the classic TV series “The Love Boat.”

Ashley Liao (“Fresh Off the Boat”) plays Ever Wong, whose summer takes an unexpected turn when her parents surprise her with a trip to Taipei for a cultural immersion program. Ever is surprised to discover that she hasn’t signed up for homework and history lessons, but instead for a summer-long free-for-all the locals and other students call “Loveboat.” It quickly lives up to its name when Ever finds herself trying not to fall for two attractive but wildly different boys who are vying for her attention, while at the same time finding the courage to defy her parents’ high expectations and pursue her true passion: dancing.

Nico Hiraga (“Booksmart”) and Ross Butler (“Shazam! Fury of the Gods) will play Ever’s love interests Xavier Yeh and Rick Woo, respectively. Chelsea Zhang (“Titans”) plays Ever’s friend Sophie, whom she meets at Loveboat; and Cindy Cheung (“13 Reasons Why”) as Ever’s Aunt Shu.

“Love in Taipei” is directed by Arvin Chen and produced by Matt Kaplan for Ace Entertainment. The film, shot on location in Taipei. “Loveboat, Taipei” author Abigail Hing Wen serves as executive producer, with the screenplay by Charlie Oh and Mackenzie Dohr. Christopher Foss, Matthew Janzen, Max Siemers, Aubrey Bendix, Cheng-Chung Chang and Ross Butler also serve as executive producers. The production was headed by Ace Entertainment, which purchased the film rights to the novel, financed and oversaw production with 1 Productions Film. Lionsgate handled the film’s sale globally to Paramount+.

HarperCollins published the book series, which continues the journey with “Loveboat Reunion” and the upcoming “Loveboat Forever.”

“Love in Taipei” will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will also be coming to the service in the UK, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and South Korea. Paramount Global Content Distribution will distribute the film, with additional territories to be announced.