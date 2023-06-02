We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 4 Premiere: The Sherman Oaks High Crew Celebrate the Final Season (Photos)

Creator Mindy Kaling and showrunner Lang Fisher skipped the event due to the ongoing WGA strike

| June 2, 2023 @ 6:02 PM
The fab five Young Adult cast of "Never Have I Ever" Season 4 — Jaren Lewison, Ramona Young, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Lee Rodriguez and Darren Barnet

Netflix

(L-R) Ranjita Chakravarty, Poorna Jagannathan, Bela Bajaria, CCO, Netflix, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Richa Moorjani attend Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" season 4 premiere at Westwood Village on June 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
Netflix

In celebration of the final season of Netflix's "Never Have I Ever," the cast of the Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher Young Adult comedy series gathered at the Westwood Regency Theater in Los Angeles Thursday for the premiere.

The last installment of the show watches Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), Eleanor Wong (Ramona Young) and Fabiola Torres (Lee Rodriguez) make the most of their senior year of high school in Sherman Oaks. The love triangle between Devi, Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) lives on, even though Paxton left of last season excited to go to college at ASU.

Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani and Ranjita Chakravarty who play Devi's mother Nalini, cousin Kamala and grandmother Nirmala, respectively, also showed up and showed out in clothing that displayed their South Asian heritage. Special guest stars Niecy Nash-Betts, who plays Devi's therapist Dr. Jamie Ryan, Adam Shapiro who plays Mr. Shapiro and Michael Cimino who distracts Devi for a bit with his bad boy character Ethan Morales were also in attendance.

"XO, Kitty" breakout star Gia Kim showed support for her fellow YA colleagues.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan at the premiere for "Never Have I Ever" Season 4
Netflix

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays main character Devi Vishwakumar, shone in the spotlight in her gold gown.

Darren Barnet at the premiere for "Never Have I Ever" Season 4
Netflix

Darren Barnet, who plays heartthrob Paxton Hall-Yoshida, looked suave in his ensemble.

Jaren Lewison at the premiere for "Never Have I Ever" Season 4
Netfilx

In his own words, Jaren Lewison who plays Devi's frenemy and crush Ben Gross, "went full Chalamet" with a sleeveless black top and pants.

Poorna Jagannathan at the premiere for "Never Have I Ever" Season 4
Netflix

Poorna Jagannathan, who plays Devi's mother Nalini, wore a sleek black dress.

Richa Moorjani at the premiere for "Never Have I Ever" Season 4
Netflix

Richa Moorjani, who plays Devi's cousin Kamala, glowed in a green gown.

Ranjita Chakravarty at the premiere for "Never Have I Ever" Season 4
Netflix

Ranjita Chakravarty, who portrays Devi's paternal grandmother Nirmala, dressed traditionally.

Ramona Young at the premiere for "Never Have I Ever" Season 4
Netflix

Roman Young, who plays Devi's bestie Eleanor Wong, wore a sleek silver gown.

Lee Rodriguez at the premiere for "Never Have I Ever" Season 4
Netflix

Lee Rodriguez, who plays Devi's other bestie Fabiola Torres, wore a pink checkered set with bows.

Ben Norris at the premiere for "Never Have I Ever" Season 4
Netflix

Benjamin Norris, who plays Paxton's right-hand man Trent Harrison, went simple in white.

Niecy Nash-Betts at the premiere for "Never Have I Ever" Season 4
Netflix

Niecy Nash-Betts, who has played Devi's therapist Dr. Ryan all four seasons, wore a multicolor dress.

Adam Shapiro at the premiere for "Never Have I Ever" Season 4
Netflix

Adam Shapiro, who plays loyal English teacher Lyle Shapiro all four seasons, kept it classy with a white suit.

Michael Cimino at the premiere for "Never Have I Ever" Season 4
Netflix

And last, but certainly not least, Michael Cimino, who guest starred in Season 4 as Hot Pocket bad boy Ethan Morales, wore an off-white suit with a low-cut shirt.