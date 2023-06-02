In celebration of the final season of Netflix's "Never Have I Ever," the cast of the Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher Young Adult comedy series gathered at the Westwood Regency Theater in Los Angeles Thursday for the premiere.
The last installment of the show watches Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), Eleanor Wong (Ramona Young) and Fabiola Torres (Lee Rodriguez) make the most of their senior year of high school in Sherman Oaks. The love triangle between Devi, Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) lives on, even though Paxton left of last season excited to go to college at ASU.
Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani and Ranjita Chakravarty who play Devi's mother Nalini, cousin Kamala and grandmother Nirmala, respectively, also showed up and showed out in clothing that displayed their South Asian heritage. Special guest stars Niecy Nash-Betts, who plays Devi's therapist Dr. Jamie Ryan, Adam Shapiro who plays Mr. Shapiro and Michael Cimino who distracts Devi for a bit with his bad boy character Ethan Morales were also in attendance.
"XO, Kitty" breakout star Gia Kim showed support for her fellow YA colleagues.