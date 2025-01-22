‘Love Is Blind’ Renewed Through Season 10 at Netflix

The quest to find love, sight unseen, continues as Netflix has renewed “Love Is Blind” through Season 10.

The Emmy-nominated reality series that gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic has captivated audiences for five years now. Season 8’s premiere will mark the franchise’s fifth anniversary.

This Valentine’s Day, a new batch of hopeful singles from Minneapolis will test out the love experiment and discover for themselves if love is truly blind. Thirty contestants will meet potential partners in the pods and decide if they want to pursue a marriage with their love interest before ever meeting them face-to-face.

In December two Hollywood power lawyers, Mark Geragos and Bryan Freedman, filed a complaint against the production companies behind “Love Is Blind,” Delirium TV and Kinetic Content, alleging contestants should be classified as employees and that the companies committed several labor violations.

Freedman told TheWrap that he and Geragos had been working with the National Labor Review Board for over a year on the issue and that the complaint “promises to change the reality TV industry forever.”

A few former contestants have spoken out against the production company, but the franchise is not slowing down production. “Love Is Blind” has expanded into 10 countries, including Brazil, Japan and the United Arab Emirates. These international versions are resonating with U.S. audiences as well, with 2024 spinoffs “Love Is Blind: UK” and “Love Is Blind: Habibi” both showing up in the U.S. top 10 lists for television titles.

The unscripted series will return on Feb. 14 for Season 8, this time focusing in on singles from the Midwest. Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return as hosts for the show. “Love Is Blind” is executive produced by Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Brent Gauches, Eric Detwiler and Brian Smith.

