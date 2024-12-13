Why the Move to Turn ‘Love Is Blind’ Contestants Into Employees Won’t Improve Reality TV Conditions | Analysis

The National Labor Review Board’s decision this week to classify “Love Is Blind” contestants as employees marks an unprecedented move by the federal government to weigh in on how Hollywood deals with unscripted talent. But Donald Trump’s second presidential term could stifle any hope of a reality television revolution.

The efforts by Hollywood power lawyers Mark Geragos and Bryan Freedman — self-proclaimed champions of a “reality TV reckoning” that has yet to materialize — seemed significant after the regional NLRB office in Minnesota filed a complaint against production companies Delirium TV and Kinetic Content. In it, they say the companies committed several labor violations, including incorporating restrictive noncompete and confidentiality clauses into talent contracts.