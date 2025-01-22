Lynn Ban, ‘Bling Empire: New York’ Star, Dies at 51

Lynn Ban, star of Netflix’s “Bling Empire: New York,” has died after undergoing brain surgery following a skiing accident on Christmas Eve. She was 51.

Her son, Sebastian, confirmed her Monday death in a touching Instagram tribute on Wednesday.

“My mum passed away on Monday. I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her,” he wrote. “Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person. I would like to take the chance to share who my mum really was.”

“She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all. She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know. She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for. She took care of me, my dad, and our entire family throughout her whole life,” Sebastian continued. “Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be. As a final message to my mum, I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and to end in something she always told me ‘I love you more than life itself’ mum.”

Ban herself had documented her emergency craniotomy recovery following her December accident in Aspen on Instagram, including pictures of her time in hospital.

“And in a blink of an eye … life can change. Christmas Eve on a beautiful sunny day in Aspen on vacation with my family, I had a ski accident that would change my life. At the top of the mountain I caught a tip and face planted. Luckily I always wear a helmet,” she explained. “It didn’t seem that bad at the time and I was able to ski to the bottom. Erring on the side of caution, I wanted to get checked out by ski patrol for a concussion. They assessed me and I was cleared.”

“I had a bit of a headache but thought after lunch it would be fine and I could ski again. The paramedic suggested I I go to the hospital for a cat scan. This saved my life,” Ban continued. “I went in a taxi with Jett and within 30 minutes they told us I had a brain bleed and needed to be airlifted to the trauma hospital. Last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with Jett by my side.”

The jewelry designer’s co-star Dorothy Wang offered her condolences in the comments section upon her death, writing, “Sebastian, we have never met but the way your mom lit up every time she spoke of you — I will never forget. I won’t forget so many wonderful things about your mother. She was a true badass yet the kindest ray of light at the same time. Yes she loved her fashion and her looks, but what truly mattered most to her was always you and your father, her tribe. We are all heartbroken.”

Ban is survived by her son Sebastian and husband Jett Kain.