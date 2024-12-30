‘Bling Empire: New York’ Star Lynn Ban Reveals Christmas Eve Emergency Craniotomy ‘Saved My Life’

“Bling Empire: New York” star Lynn Ban revealed on Monday that after having a ski accident during her Christmas Eve ski trip, an emergency craniotomy “saved my life.”

The jewelry designer “faceplanted” down the mountain on vacation with her family in Aspen. The Netflix reality star said “it didn’t seem that bad at the time,” noting she was wearing a helmet and was able to ski down the rest of the slope.

“I had a bit of a headache but thought after lunch it would be fine and I could ski again,” Ban wrote in an Instagram post Monday. “The paramedic suggested I go to the hospital for a cat scan. This saved my life.”

The star detailed her accident in the caption of her Instagram post Monday, picturing her in full glam with a half-shaven head and additional graphic, post-op images.

“Within 30 minutes they told us I had a brain bleed and needed to be airlifted to the trauma hospital,” she continued in her Instagram caption. “Last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with Jett by my side.”

The owner of Lynn Ban Jewelry said she still has a long road of recovery ahead, but that she’s “a survivor.”

Ban joined the cast of Netflix’s “Bling Empire: New York” in January of 2023. The show followed a group of wealthy Asian-Americans throughout their sophisticated, socialite lives in New York City.

The spinoff was not renewed for a second season with the streamer, and the original reality series “Bling Empire,” which followed another group of wealthy women in Beverly Hills, was canceled after three seasons.