Macaulay Culkin Calls Out ID for ‘Quiet on Set,’ ‘Hollywood Demons’ Docs: ‘Take It Easy on the Kiddos’

Macaulay Culkin called out true crime network Investigation Discovery on for its recent documentaries on the dark lives of child stars in Hollywood.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Culkin went after ID and their popular documentaries like “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” and “Hollywood Demons.” The “Home Alone” star did not specifically call out either doc but asked them not to “pile on” child stars.

“Dear ID, Please take it easy on the kiddos,” Culkin said. “We’ve all been through the wringer. No one wants to feel exploited. Don’t pile on. Love, Macaulay Culkin.”

Culkin has not appeared in an ID documentary but retold some of his own struggles as a child star – and with his father – on an episode of Kate and Oliver Hudson’s “Sibling Revelry” podcast.

“Well, how about this? I dare the judge to put me in jail for not wanting to visit his abusive father,” he said. “I actually had to double down on that. I double dare him to arrest the most famous kid in the world.”

Culkin is not the only former child star to talk about the documentaries – particularly “Quiet on Set” – in the wake of their release and booming popularity. Former “Even Stevens” star Christy Carlson Romano spoke on Mayim Bialik’s “The Breakdown” podcast about her experiences and thoughts on the series.

“Every child who managed to get in through that front door had to say yes to everything,” Romano said to Bialik. “Young performers are compliant children at the heart of it. They’re people pleasers. And I think that they’re the perfect landscape to be vulnerable. I think we’re all kind of living with a little bit of survivor’s guilt. That could have been any one of us, and we all kind of need to grieve together, I think at this point and sort of come together to try to figure out what now.”