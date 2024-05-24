Any decades-long franchise inevitably gets to the point where the timeline and watch order begins to confuse. With the release of “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” director George Miller is finally adding his first non-sequential film to the series.

The films are gasoline-soaked, rubber-burning, post-apocalypse movies following the titular Max, first played by Mel Gibson and later Tom Hardy, through a vehicle and bullet obsessed wasteland. The latest film – “Furiosa” – serves as a prequel to 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” and expands on the character made famous by Charlize Theron.

Consider this your complete guide to watching all the “Mad Max” movies in order.

Mad Max Movies in Chronological Order

If you prefer your franchise binges to be ingested in a sequential timeline then this is the roadmap to check out the Mad Max films.

Mad Max (1979)

Mad Max: The Road Warrior (1981)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Mad Max Movies in Release Order

If you want your binge to follow a release order so you can see director George Miller’s vision of his dystopian road movies evolve over time then use this path.

Mad Max (1979)

Mad Max: The Road Warrior (1981)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024)

Where to Stream the Mad Max Movies

Every one of the released Mad Max films are available to stream on Max. The original film, “Mad Max,” is also available to stream on Peacock.

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” hits theaters Friday, May 24.